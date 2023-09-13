The Atlanta Falcons began the 2023 season with a victory over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. However, they did so without Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah, who missed the game with injuries. Ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons were expected to have both of them back at practice, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Falcons CB Jeff Okudah (foot) and Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) both will practice today.'

This is certainly good news on both accounts, and Okudah suffered a training camp injury and has been working hard to get back into the fold. After being selected third overall by the Detroit Lios in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Falcons acquired him in a trade this offseason for a fifth-round pick, a move that Okudah seemed to be pleased with after an up-and-down tenure in the Motor City.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Patterson emerged in the past couple of seasons as a dual-threat offensive weapon and has done well in both the ground game and receiving game. In 2022, he had 695 yards rushing with eight scores and had 21 catches for 122 yards, but the addition of Bijan Robinson and the stellar play of Tyler Allgeier should cut into Patterson's rushing role significantly.

The Packers saw Jordan Love step right in and have a successful Week 1, so the Falcons have a lot to prepare for, even with the status of Aaron Jones up in the air for Green Bay. But, getting Okudah and Patterson back in the mix is a good sign for Arthur Smith's team.