Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Atlanta Falcons star running back and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson made NFL history on Sunday while stunning the Chicago Bears in the process. Patterson took a kickoff from Bears kicker Cairo Santos 103 yards for an electric touchdown return. The kickoff return TD was the ninth such score of Patterson’s career, setting the all-time NFL record, according to Ari Meirov.

History: Cordarrelle Patterson just set the record for the most kickoff returns TDs in NFL history. This 103-yard return is the 9th of his career. pic.twitter.com/k7bYKS8ehP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

The Bears had just extended their lead to 17-7, but it didn’t last long after Patterson broke free for his insane run, etching his name in NFL history books in the process.

Chicago was feeling confident after adding to their first-half lead, but things changed in the blink of an eye after Patterson exploded out of the end zone. After fumbling earlier in the game, Patterson more than made up for his mistake with the gargantuan 103-yard kickoff return TD.

Cordarrelle Patterson now stands alone in NFL history, having broken his deadlock with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington, with whom he was tied at eight kickoff return TDs for the most ever in the league. Behind them, Mel Gray, Dante Hall, Ollie Matson, Gale Sayers, and Travis Williams are all tied with six touchdowns on kickoff returns.

Patterson is certainly living up to the billing and praise he received from Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who described him as being “an alien” with physical traits that were out of this world. He was proven right on that kickoff return, as the Falcons flipped the game over in an instant, courtesy of Patterson’s elite return skills.

Talk about a game-changing moment, if the Bears end up losing to Atlanta in Week 11, this play will be one they’ll look back on.