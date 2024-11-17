The Denver Broncos are one of the NFL's surprise teams in 2024, as an elite defense and a constantly improving offense have the Broncos chugging toward the playoffs. After a very rocky start to the season, Bo Nix has continued to improve week after week as the season goes on.

Sunday might be Nix's best performance yet. The rookie quarterback destroyed the Falcons defense in the first half and led the Broncos into the locker room with a 21-6 lead. Nix's stats in the first half were mind-boggling: 17-for-19 passing with 192 yards and two touchdowns, including this absolute dime across the middle.

At halftime, Broncos fans couldn't believe what they were seeing from their first-round pick.

“It’s been 10 years since we’ve had consistent, good qb play i might cry,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “People don’t want to admit it because he stayed in college, but Bo Nix is really good.”

The Broncos are rounding into form just at the right time as they hit the back half of the season. The defense has been elite all season long, and now Nix and the offense are finally catching up to make a balanced team that can beat you on both sides of the football.

If the Broncos are able to hold onto their current lead, they will move to 6-5 on the season and will be in a great position to hold onto a wild card spot as the season winds down. They have shown that they are capable of hanging with the teams above them in the standings, such as when they almost beat the Chiefs in Week 10, and can also blow out some of the bad teams in the league.

Improvement isn't always linear, but what Nix showed both last week against an elite Chiefs defense and this week so far against the Falcons is a great sign for the Broncos. If he can continue this growth through the rest of the season, Nix and the Broncos should feel great about their prospects this season and beyond.