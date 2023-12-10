Improbably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in first place in the NFC South after downing their rival Atlanta Falcons with a late TD drive.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped Week 14 with a 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and a renewed optimism about the season. A team with a 6-7 record whipping its fan base into a frenzy? Welcome to the NFC South.

The Bucs trailed their division-leading rival with 3:23 to go in the fourth quarter. After QB Desmond Ridder took a six-yard carry to the house, he hit WR Drake London for the two-point conversion.

But a 32-yard strike from QB Baker Mayfield to WR Chris Godwin put Tampa Bay in striking distance. Two plays later, Mayfield connected with TE Cade Otton for an 11-yard TD that made the difference. And with that, the Buccaneers are now pacing the NFC South.

A mid-season four-game losing streak has give way to Todd Bowles' team winning three of five. Suddenly, the playoffs are within reach.

Fans of the Buccaneers immediately took to social media to celebrate the win, buoyed by their team sitting atop the NFL's worst division.

In a rare display of perspective on X (formerly Twitter), one Bucs fans accepted that his team's win and subsequent lead in the “horrible NFC South” “ain't much, but it's honest work.”

Buccaneers taking first place of the horrible NFC South after barely beating the Falcons pic.twitter.com/Ag7YMa7Bwn — matt (@OCPDesigns) December 10, 2023

Sensing a pattern? Another fan summed up Mayfield's performance as “not good” and that his “struggle was real” but hit two big throws when his team needed them most.

But because it's social media, some fans let their emotions get the best of them. And hey, why not? First-place team and whatnot!

“Division runs through Buccaneers” a fan somewhat boastfully pointed out, while another labelled them the “SURGING Buccaneers.”

Not sure an offense that went 3-for-7 passing the ball on its final drive was “clicking at the end” but let's leave the final word with a measured response.

“That's momentum baby~ still need to do better, but I'm happy to savour an away division Dub.”

Savour away, Buccaneers fans.