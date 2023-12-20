Arthur Smith made a quarterback announcement for the Falcons that will catch Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke's attention.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the team is reportedly planning to start quarterback Taylor Heinicke for the three remaining games in the 2023 season, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney. McElhaney later provided further information on the Falcons' quarterback situation.

“Important to note: The plan after the Falcons Week 11 bye was that Ridder would be the starting QB in Atlanta for the remainder of season. So, even though Smith is saying this about Heinicke with three games left, plans change, and they have in Atlanta before,” McElhaney wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Desmond Ridder vs. Taylor Heinicke for Falcons

Ridder, 24, is considered by many to be the Falcons' quarterback of the future. The young QB has endured struggles in 2023, though. As a result, there are now concerns about Ridder's future with Atlanta.

Ridder has thrown for 2,528 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns in 2023. However, he's also thrown 10 interceptions and hasn't been able to develop much consistency for Atlanta.

Ridder's upside is exciting. There is no question that he features the ability to become a reliable NFL quarterback. But the results have yet to fully display themselves on the field.

Heinicke, a veteran who made his NFL debut in 2017, probably isn't the Falcons' long-term answer either. He will finish the season as Atlanta's QB, unless another change is made. Heinicke has shown signs of potential in the past, and perhaps he can make a bid to earn the starting job by finishing the season strong.

The Falcons' quarterback situation has a lot of uncertainty at the moment. They would surely prefer for Ridder to be their QB of the future, but his 2023 performance did not leave much room for optimism.

Atlanta holds a 6-8 record following their 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. Heinicke will try to help the Falcons end the season on a high note.