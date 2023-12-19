The Atlanta Falcons are benching Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke once again as their season hangs in the balance.

The Atlanta Falcons are making a quarterback change once again, as they are going back to Taylor Heinicke after Desmond Ridder struggled on Sunday in a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. This is the second time the Falcons have made this move this season, and head coach Arthur Smith spoke about the possibility of making that decision on Monday.

“That's usually not a great situation to have,” Arthur Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “You want to be fair and objective and obviously give people an opportunity. It was a belief in him, no matter what happens. It doesn't mean anybody's career is over, but we have to do what's best for this team right now.”

It looked as if the Falcons were going to extend their 7-6 lead late in the game against the Panthers, but Desmond Ridder threw an interception in the red zone. The turnover took away a chance for the Falcons to extend their lead even by three, which would have required the Panthers to score a touchdown to win. Instead, Carolina drove down and kicked a game-winning field goal to win 9-7 for its second win of the year.

The loss to the Panthers was not a death blow for the Falcons, but it makes every game from here on out a virtual must-win. They are 6-8, and trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Both teams are 7-7.

Atlanta finishes with three games against the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and the Saints. The game this weekend against the Colts is at home, while the Bears and Saints games are on the road for Atlanta. It has to start with a win against a Colts team fighting for its life as well. The hope is that Heinicke is able to help the Falcons win those three games and win the NFC South.