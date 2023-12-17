In Desmond Ridder's defense, Panthers DB Xavier Woods WAS open

Horrendous quarterback play is nothing new for the 2023 NFL Season. It seems like there are at least three instances each week where we watch a quarterback make throw that really makes you question whether or not they should be in the NFL. Today against the Carolina Panthers, in what looked to be a full-blown monsoon, Atlanta Falcons 2nd-year starting quarterback Desmond Ridder made one of those throws.

(“Oh no Desmond Ridder…” is a perfect caption for this play, by the way)

Now it would be easy to point to the heavy rain as a reason why this throw got away from Ridder, and surely some Ridder defenders will do just that, but it certainly didn't look like the weather played a factor in this errant throw. Ridder rolled left, evaded some pressure, and was able to set his feet before firing a ball across his body directly into the waiting arms of a WIDE OPEN Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods does NOT play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only did Ridder's throw hit Woods right on the numbers, but Woods was one of five Panthers defenders surrounding two Falcons receivers on the play. And even worse: the Falcons had the lead, it was only 2nd down, and they were in field goal range. There was absolutely no reason why this ball should've been thrown in the first place, and it definitely shouldn't have been thrown to Xavier Woods. Naturally, the Panthers never gave the ball back to Atlanta after the interception. Carolina marched down the field and set up for a chip-shot game-winning field goal from kicker Eddy Piniero, to give Carolina just their second win of the season.

The 9-7 loss to the previously one-win Panthers could end up being a season killer for a Falcons team that was looking to stay even with Tampa Bay and New Orleans in the NFC South.