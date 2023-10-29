It's been a slow game for the Atlanta Falcons as they ended the first half down 14-6 to the Tennessee Titans. To start the second half, Atlanta pulled Desmond Ridder out of the game for Taylor Heinicke.

Ridder was placed under concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter at ESPN. Taylor Heinicke subbed in to make his debut for the Falcons.

“And Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke has replaced Desmond Ridder, who is being evaluated for a concussion.”

Heinicke's first series under center didn't go well and the Falcons ended up punting the ball back to Tennessee. But it sounds like he'll be playing the remainder of the contest.

It's a bit of an interesting scene for Atlanta. Desmond Ridder actually cleared concussion protocols, however, the Falcons are sticking with Taylor Heinicke, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“Desmond Ridder was said to have cleared concussion protocol but Taylor Heinecke is still under center for the Falcons.”

So, there's a chance Ridder might be done as the starting quarterback. If that's the case, he finished with 1,630 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games.

It's a pivotal week for the Falcons too. They're entered Week 8 with a 4-3 record leading the NFC South. Maybe a quarterback change can bring new life to the offense, as Atlanta's been a bit under whelming most weeks.

We'll see how it plays out, but the Falcons' quarterback situation is one to monitor for the remainder of the season. Look for head coach Arthur Smith to evaluate both Ridder and Heinicke throughout the next week.