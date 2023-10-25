One of the surprises of the Atlanta Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend was the absence of running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson had just one carry and zero receptions during the 16-13 win due to Robinson dealing with an undisclosed illness.

The Falcons did not update Robinson's status on the injury report after the rookie rusher woke up feeling sick prior to the game. The NFL is now looking into the matter, which has resulted in a very sarcastic response from coach Arthur Smith, who seems to believe the situation has been blown out of proportion.

“I understand outrage and drama sells,” Smith said. “Guys, like, if you really understand how things really operate that there’s nothing, there’s nothing there. So I don’t know what, I haven’t given one second of thought about it,” via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.