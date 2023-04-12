Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Will Levis has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and others. The former Kentucky and Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback headed for Tampa after he visited the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“After visiting the #Titans today, Kentucky QB Will Levis is headed to Tampa tonight for a Wednesday visit with the #Bucs, per source,” Pelissero wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

The Oakland Raiders hosted Levis earlier this month after they signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the roster in March.

A former three-star recruit out of Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut, Levis chose Penn State over offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others, according to 247Sports. He enrolled with the Nittany Lions in 2018, joining a Penn State recruiting class that ranked at No. 6 in the country and was highlighted by now-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Will Levis played for the Nittany Lions in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before transferring to Kentucky in 2021. He threw for 5,232 passing yards and 43 touchdowns in 24 games played for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback threw for a season-high 377 yards in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State in September, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game that saw freshman wide receiver Dane Key haul in 90 receiving yards.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will visit the Carolina Panthers tomorrow. Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes just finished up a visit with the New England Patriots and will fly to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, continued Rapoport.