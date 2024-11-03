On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hit the field for a game against a desperate Dallas Cowboys team looking to get back to .500 on the season, while Atlanta was looking to push their own record to an impressive 6-3. The Falcons went down early in this game 3-0 but quickly responded with an impressive drive that culminated in a Drake London touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins.

However, during the play, London appeared to get up slowly, and it was later revealed that he had a hip pointer injury and was questionable to return to the game, per Pam Oliver on the FOX broadcast.

Meanwhile, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons reported on X, formerly Twitter, that London is on the sidelines and “really looks to be really trying to work that hip out.”

London has broken out into a star wide receiver for the Falcons this year, showing the true number one potential the team hoped he would when they drafted him in the first round out of USC.

In fact, the touchdown reception vs the Cowboys was London's sixth of the season, which matched the total he recorded throughout all of last season with Desmond Ridder under center.

London also weathered an injury scare earlier this season vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ultimately returning to that game and helping lead the Falcons to victory.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are looking to pick up their fourth victory in five tries with a win over the Cowboys, extending their lead in the NFC South as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wait until Monday night to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In any case, after the Cowboys game is completed, the Falcons will next take the field on Sunday, November 10 on the road vs their arch rival New Orleans Saints.