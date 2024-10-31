ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys look to break their losing streak as they face the Atlanta Falcons. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Cowboys come into the game sitting at 3-4 on the year, but they have lost their last two games. After losing to the Lions 47-9, they would face the 49ers last time out. It was a tight first half, with the Cowboys leading 10-6. Still, they would give up 21 points in the third quarter on their way to a 30-24 loss. Meanwhile, the Falcons are 5-3 on the year. After losing to the Seahawks, the Falcons would rebound last week. The Falcons faced the Buccaneers and would have a 31-17 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Bucs would start a comeback, but would not have enough time as the Falcons won 31-26.

Here are the Cowboys-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Falcons Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +134

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are 22nd in the NFL in points per game while sitting 15th in yards per game. They are 21st in the run but sit third in the pass. Dak Prescott leads the way. He has completed 167 of 262 passes this year for 1,845 yards and ten touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked 18 times this year while also throwing eight interceptions.

The run game has struggled this year, with Rico Dowdle leading the way. He has 59 carries on the year for just 246 yards and has not scored. Dowdle also had 131 receiving yards and two scored through the air. He is also questionable in this game with an injury. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott has run 48 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, CeeDee Lamb leads the way. He has brought in 45 of 72 targets for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Tolbert has also been solid, with 27 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Jake Ferguson has 31 receptions for 263 yards this year.

The Cowboys are 31st in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 26th in opponent yards per game. They are 31st against the run while sitting 20th against the pass. Eric Kendricks has led the way. He leads the team with 61 tackles while having two sacks, two tackles for a loss, and an interception. Meanwhile, DeMarvion Overshown has two sacks, two tackles for a loss, and two pass breakups this year.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons are 12th in the NFL in points per game this year while sitting seventh in yards per game. They are 15th in the run and sit sixth in passing yards per game this year. Kirk Cousins leads the way for the Falcons. He has completed 185 of 271 passes this year for 2,106 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has thrown seven interceptions this year while being sacked 15 times.

His top target this year has been Drake London. London has 48 receptions for 525 yards while scoring five times this year. Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney has also been solid. He has 36 receptions on the year for 500 yards and four scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Kyle Pitts. Pirrs has 29 receptions for 419 yards and three scores. In the running game, Bijan Robinson leads the way. He has run for 546 yards this year, running for 4.7 yards per carry on the year. Further, he has scored four times. Robinson also has a receiving touchdown. Further, Tyler Allgeier has been solid, with 352 yards rushing and a touchdown this year.

The Falcons are 19th in the NFL in opponent points per game. They are 19th in opponent yards per game while sitting 21st against the run and 18th against the pass. Jessie Bates III has bee great this year. He is second on the team in tackles while having four pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. AJ Terrell has also been solid this year. He has two interceptions on the year to go with his four pass breakups.

Final Cowboys-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are favored in terms of odds in this mid-season NFL showdown. The Falcons defense has been solid this year, and their biggest area of struggle has been against the run. The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball all year. Further, the Falcons are 15th in the NFL in turnover margin, while the Cowboys sit 30th. The Cowboys have been giving the ball away 1.9 times per game this year. That turnover margin, combined with the fact that the Cowboys may struggle to move the ball will give the Flacons the win in this one.

Final Cowboys-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-122)