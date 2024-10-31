The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't shy about being honest. Even with himself and the state of his team. Prescott offered a strong critique of himself Thursday, ahead of a huge showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I've got to be better. Simple as that,” Prescott said.

He's referencing the two costly interceptions from the 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott nearly led a comeback from being down 27-10. However, the Cowboys fell for the fourth straight time to the 49ers.

“Take it for how it is, look at those plays independently, look at the other ones that probably could have been or could've turned out a different way than they did,” Prescott said to the media, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But you're never going to knock my confidence.”

The 3-4 Cowboys need a confident QB1 for Sunday. Atlanta is vastly improved and leading the NFC South standings. Dallas is heading to the Mercedes Benz Dome losers of two straight. The Cowboys are fading in their own division, plus playoff race.

Does Prescott acknowledge that the mindset going in involves winning a “must-win” game?

“Hell to me every game is,” Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “But obviously 3-4, as I've said, lot of season left, but the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even, especially having a couple of home ones after that.”

Challenge Falcons present to Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Falcons are undergoing a culture shift under Raheem Morris.

The returning head coach, who served on an interim basis in Atlanta in 2020, has the Falcons already two wins away from matching their victory total from the past three seasons. Morris has Atlanta seeking its first NFC South title since 2016.

The Falcons' strength is offense, ranking seventh in yards so far this season. They're also sixth in passing. But what type of defensive challenge does Atlanta pose for Prescott and company?

Morris' unit has struggled versus the pass. Atlanta ranks 25th in aerial touchdowns allowed and 18th against yards. They've already surrendered a combined eight touchdowns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sounds like Prescott is already at an advantage. He's bringing the league's third-ranked passing attack in tow to Atlanta. Yet still, Dallas and Prescott find themselves in season saving mode.

The Cowboys are only one game ahead of the last place New York Giants in the NFC East. Dallas is three games behind current division leader the Washington Commanders. Even more challenging for the Cowboys are the next four games including Sunday's battle: Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington. All are a combined 22-9.

Dallas is labeled the slight underdog here. The Falcons are favored by only 2.5-points. However, Atlanta hasn't had much luck against Prescott, as he's 3-1 against them. Prescott has also won the last three meetings against his upcoming opponent. But he's got a “must-win” attitude for this one.