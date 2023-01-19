Brian Flores wants to get back on an NFL sidelines as a head coach. He may be interested in taking a position taking a position as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator in the interim.

Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was fired from that position at the conclusion of the 2021 season. He was a senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers during 2022, and he interviewed with the Falcons for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Flores served as Miami’s head coach for three seasons, but he decided to sue the NFL for discriminatory practices, but that is not stopping him from interviewing with multiple teams for other coaching opportunities.

Flores has already been connected with several vacancies since the regular season ended. He was a finalist for Houston’s head coaching position last year before the Texans decided to hire Lovie Smith for that position.

Brian Flores appeared to have a positive impact with the Steelers this season. While the Steelers did not make the playoffs, Pittsburgh finished with a 9-8 record and won 6 of the team’s last 7 games. The defensive performance was significantly better than it was earlier in the season when the Steelers allowed 29 points or more in 4 of their first 10 games.

During that closing streak, the Steelers defense asserted itself consistently. No opponent scored more than 17 points in any of those games. The Steelers ranked 13th in yards allowed with 330.4 yards per game, and they were particularly effective against the run. Pittsburgh ranked 9th in rushing yards allowed per game with an average of 108.1 yards per outing.