The Atlanta Falcons are in a tricky situation as the middle of the 2023-24 NFL season approaches. The Falcons are 4-4 and are tied for 1st in the rather weak NFC South. Falcons fans will be happy with recent news though. Atlanta traded for Eagles DL Kentavius Street to help replace the injured Grady Jarrett.

Falcons get help with new DL in Eagles trade

The Eagles are sending Street and a 2025 7th-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2024 6th-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

Kentavius Street is not a superstar, but his presence should help the short-handed Falcons. So far, Street has 2 solo tackles this season. He contributed one assist in Philadelphia's recent close matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Bringing Street to Atlanta is great for their defensive unit. Grady Jarrett suffered an unfortunate season-ending ACL tear against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Jarrett's presence was missed against the relentless Titans offense.

Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Deandre Hopkins went off with 128 yards and three touchdowns on just four receptions. Of course, Atlanta could not stop Derrick Henry either. He ran for 101 yards on 22 carries.

Kaden Elliss stepped up amid Jarrett's leave, notching 6 tackles and 2 assists. Now, he and the D-line will get another running mate in Kentavius Street.

Some question why Philadelphia would give up a DL for draft picks when they are clearly a contending team. Philly likely views Street as expendable considering they have a multitude of other defensive weapons.

Hopefully, the trade will bolster Atlanta's pass rush and help them stop their midseason bleeding.