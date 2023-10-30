Who is the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback? Desmond Ridder started the season as Atlanta's QB1 but Taylor Heinicke has emerged as an option to start. Ridder, who is dealing with an injury, is likely still Atlanta's preferred option. Head coach Arthur Smith addressed the situation following the Falcons' 28-23 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, via Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Arthur Smith said they'll evaluate the QB position this week. Reiterated that health can affect performance and his No. 1 concern is Desmond Ridder's health. ‘Whoever is going to play this week has got to get the reps,'” McElhaney reported.

Ridder's injury status is currently uncertain. That will likely play a pivotal role in determining who gets the starting nod in Week 9. Smith later said the Falcons will announce their starting QB on Wednesday for their upcoming clash against the Minnesota Vikings, via McElhaney as well.

Falcons' QB question marks

The Falcons fell to 4-4 in 2023 with their Week 8 loss. Still, Atlanta has out-performed most expectations.

Atlanta was hopeful that Ridder would take a step forward this season. Although he's had a few decent games, Ridder's overall effort has been mired in inconsistency.

Through eight games, Ridder has thrown for 1,701 yards and six touchdowns. He's also recorded six interceptions though. At just 24-years old, Ridder is still the Falcons' QB of the future.

That said, Heinicke could become the Falcons' starter at some point if he gives them a better chance to win. Heinicke isn't a star but he's a proven QB with experience.

In the end, Atlanta will need their defense to perform at a high level in order to have any chance of reaching the playoffs. The offense features far too much uncertainty to set the tone.

Still, this QB conversation will be interesting to follow for the Falcons moving forward.