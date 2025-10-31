The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Week 9, and they're getting back two of their key offensive players in the matchup, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London are good to go Sunday vs. the Patriots,” Scheftr wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Penix missed last week after suffering a bone bruise toward the end of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. As for London, he showed up on the injury report late last week with a shoulder injury and was ruled out against the Miami Dolphins. It was apparent that they were missed last week, and the hope is that their presence can get them a win on the road.

The Falcons' offense has been up and down this season, and it shows in their record. There are some times when they look unstoppable, and then there are other times when they make it look hard to score points. The latter happened last week, as Kirk Cousins stepped in for Penix as the starting quarterback, and he couldn't get any rhythm going for the Falcons.

The same could be said the week before, when Penix and London both played, and they only scored 10 points against the 49ers. With players such as London, Kyle Pitts Sr., Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier, the offense should be free-flowing every week.

With the Falcons 3-4, they will have to get back on track sooner rather than later, especially when looking at the state of the NFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also leading in the division, and they don't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon.

Penix will have to take command of the offense when he returns, but he'll have to do so against a Patriots defense that has played well for the most part of the season.