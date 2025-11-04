The Washington Commanders' 2025 season has spiraled into disaster following a catastrophic 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. The final blow came when star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in the fourth quarter—an injury that could sideline the promising young signal-caller for several games, if not longer. With Marcus Mariota serving as an unreliable backup and the playoff window closing rapidly, Washington needs an immediate solution at the quarterback position.

That solution sits just 400 miles away in Atlanta. Kirk Cousins, the veteran quarterback currently serving as the Falcons' backup behind Michael Penix Jr., represents the perfect stopgap option for the Commanders. While the Falcons have repeatedly rejected trade inquiries regarding Cousins, the circumstances have fundamentally changed with Daniels' injury. A compelling trade package could convince Atlanta to finally part ways with the 37-year-old signal-caller and accelerate their rebuild.

Why Kirk Cousins Makes Sense for Washington

The Commanders cannot afford to rely on Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback during the playoff push. Mariota has proven unreliable throughout his career, and Washington simply does not have time to develop another young prospect. Daniels' injury represents a massive setback, but it's not necessarily season-ending—early indications suggest a recovery timeline of several weeks rather than the entire season.

Cousins brings exactly what the Commanders need: proven stability, experience in high-pressure situations, and the ability to manage games with precision. During his first season with the Falcons in 2024, Cousins demonstrated his capability by leading Atlanta to a 6-3 record before suffering an elbow injury that derailed his performance. A veteran quarterback with his resume can stabilize a reeling offense and keep the Commanders in playoff contention while Daniels recovers.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have already committed to Michael Penix Jr. as their franchise quarterback of the future. Cousins serves no long-term purpose in Atlanta and only complicates their salary cap situation. The organization has already moved on mentally; keeping Cousins on the roster merely postpones the inevitable while blocking resources that could be allocated elsewhere.

The Trade Package Atlanta Can't Refuse

Here's what the Washington Commanders should offer the Atlanta Falcons to acquire Kirk Cousins:

Commanders Trade Offer to Atlanta:

2026 fourth-round draft pick

2026 fifth-round draft pick

Cash considerations ($2 million)

Article Continues Below

Falcons Receive:

Kirk Cousins

2026 fifth-round pick swap

This package provides the Falcons with multiple draft assets to accelerate their rebuilding timeline while freeing up nearly $27.5 million in salary cap space that was already allocated to Cousins' 2025 contract. The fourth and fifth-round draft picks give Atlanta draft capital to address needs on both sides of the ball, potentially in the trenches.

The Long-Term Benefits for Both Organizations

For the Commanders, acquiring Cousins solves an immediate crisis. Washington can insert Cousins into the starting lineup with confidence, knowing that a 14-year veteran with experience in clutch situations will manage the offense competently. The team remains playoff-competitive while Daniels recovers from his injury, potentially setting up a scenario where Cousins serves as a bridge quarterback until Daniels returns to full health.

The financial structure of this deal also works in Washington's favor. The Falcons already committed $27.5 million to Cousins' 2025 salary, so trading him doesn't significantly impact the Commanders' cap flexibility. Washington essentially picks up a productive starting quarterback without destroying their financial foundation.

For the Falcons, the trade makes even more sense. Michael Penix Jr. represents the future, and Cousins has become nothing more than a distraction and financial anchor. The draft capital Atlanta receives gives them the flexibility to address their linebacker and receiver corps, and offensive line—all critical areas where the Falcons need improvement. Additionally, the $27.5 million in freed salary cap space allows the organization to pursue targeted free agent signings that align with Penix Jr.'s development.

The window for both teams to make this trade is closing rapidly. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Commanders must act decisively to address their quarterback situation. The Falcons, meanwhile, should recognize that holding onto Cousins serves no strategic purpose beyond the current season.