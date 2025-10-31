The Atlanta Falcons are contending with ambiguity at the quarterback and wide receiver positions as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Both Michael Penix Jr. and leading receiver Drake London were limited in Thursday's practice, along with 10 other starters (h/t Evan Lazar of Patriots.com).

Penix remains day-to-day after missing last week’s 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a bone bruise in his left knee. The injury originally occurred in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, but Penix finished that game despite the issue. In his absence last Sunday, backup Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards without a touchdown.

This season, Penix has completed 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions over six games. His average of 7.2 yards per attempt and 85.2 passer rating reflect moments of effectiveness, particularly in wins against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. He also ranks 13th in the league with a 40.4% third-down conversion rate, helping sustain drives even when overall offensive production is inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Drake London missed the Dolphins game due to a nagging hip injury. The 24-year-old wideout leads Atlanta in receptions (38), receiving yards (469), and targets (63) through eight games. London averages 12.3 yards per reception and has recorded two touchdowns this season.

Atlanta enters Week 9 at 3-4, attempting to recover ground from successive losses after a surprise win over Buffalo. Running back Bijan Robinson leads the ground game with 549 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to the team’s 123.3 rushing yards per game. Tight end Kyle Pitts has also been a reliable option with 39 receptions this season.

Defensively, the Falcons allow 22 points and 275.6 yards per game, with Kaden Elliss leading the team in tackles (48), while Zach Harrison and Xavier Watts have combined for 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Sunday’s road game against the 6-2 Patriots will challenge the Falcons’ depth, especially if Penix or London is unable to play.