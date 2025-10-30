The Atlanta Falcons have an incredibly expensive backup quarterback in Kirk Cousins. After signing him to a massive free-agent contract, Cousins was replaced by rookie Michael Penix Jr during the 2024 season. When Penix was unable to play last Sunday, Cousins was thrust into action against the Miami Dolphins. His dreadful performance has NFL Network's Kevin Patra saying that the only Kirk Cousins landing spot is back with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Minnesota is the only fit for Cousins at this stage. The 37-year-old quarterback did his trade value no favors with Sunday’s outing against Miami,” Patra wrote. “The Falcons haven’t shown much interest in dealing the QB, but as the season spirals, perhaps they’d change gears, especially with only five draft picks in 2026 at the moment. The Vikings aren’t exactly flush with assets to ship for an aging quarterback, but with Carson Wentz’s injury and J.J. McCarthy struggling to stay on the field, would they really risk flushing the season?”

The Falcons have resisted trading Cousins since making Penix the unquestioned starter. But after trading a first-round pick to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft, they should consider parting with the quarterback for some extra capital. Despite the poor performance, some teams desperately need quarterbacks.

The Vikings' backup to JJ McCarthy is Max Brosmer, who has never started an NFL game. Considering McCarthy's early injury history, they should be investing in a veteran backup. But Penix has a lengthy injury history from college as well, so the Falcons need a backup, too. If they trade Cousins, their backup would be Easton Stick.

If the Falcons can get anything for Cousins, who is clearly not the player he once was, they should take it. While the backup situation behind him is not strong, they can find a second option on the open market easily.