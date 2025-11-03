The Atlanta Falcons have found several ways to lose games this season, but one that has taken the spotlight the most is the missed kicks in the clutch. During Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Younghoe Koo missed a field goal at the end of the game to send it into overtime, and he was ultimately released from the team because of it.

Fast forward to Week 9, and the Falcons have been rolling with Parker Romo since. With the Falcons just scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to try and tie the game, Romo missed the PAT, and the score was 24-23. The Falcons still had another chance to win the game, but they were not able to execute. If Romo had made the kick earlier, things might have been different.

After the game, head coach Raheem Morris said that he wouldn't make any emotional statements or decisions regarding the kicking game after Romo missed the PAT, according to Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“We have to find a way to win that one,” Morris said.

For Michael Penix Jr., he said the defense gave the offense another chance to win the game, but they were not able to execute, despite the missed kick.

“It's never on one person, it's never on one play. … We have to find ways to execute when we need it the most,” Penix said.

Though the Falcons had another chance, they still have to hold Romo accountable for missing the kick, and Morris might decide to make a change during the week.

Falcons can't get kicking game correct

This isn't the first time this season that Romo has missed some easy kicks; they just haven't been ones that could have decided the games. Dating back to last year, the Falcons have had kicking issues. Against the Washington Commanders, they missed a field goal at the end of the game that would have given them the win. Instead, the game went into overtime, and the Falcons lost.

This year, it feels like some of the same things have happened. There's no doubt that it's been holding the Falcons back, but they have other issues that they need to fix. The offense played well against the Patriots, but it's still been shaky at times, including the final offensive possession, where they couldn't get in field goal range.

At 3-5, it's hard to see how the Falcons will bounce back from a three-game winning streak.