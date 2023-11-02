The Falcons receive a positive injury update on quarterback, Desmond Ridder, despite Taylor Heinicke already being named the starter.

The Atlanta Falcons originally benched Desmond Ridder in Week 8 after putting him through the concussion protocol. However, the coaching staff opted to keep him out after passing the tests.

Despite that, Ridder found himself on the injury report shortly after that game. But now it appears he's fully cleared of injury, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. That's great news for the second-year quarterback, as he'll be available for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Falcons QB Desmond Ridder is no longer listed on Atlanta’s injury report.”

Although he'll be good to go, Taylor Heinicke is going to be the starter. The Falcons' offense looked much more lively once Heinicke stepped in for the second half against the Tennessee Titans. Atlanta even had a real chance to win the game in the closing minutes even though they fell to a big lead at halftime.

With that said, we should expect to see Taylor Heinicke as the starter in Atlanta until further notice. Ridder didn't bring much to the table, despite leading the team to a winning record before Week 8.

Through eight games this year, Ridder has totaled 1,701 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. As for Heinicke, this isn't the first time he's stepped in and taken over as the starting quarterback. He proved to be an exciting option for the Washington Commanders, albeit, his play is inconsistent.

The Falcons are currently tied for first place of the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints. If Heinicke can play well, there's a chance f0r Atlanta to be a playoff contender this season.