Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith reveal injury update on star wide receiver Drake London following departure from Week 8 game.

Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons recently gave an update on wide receiver Drake London's injury, regarding his current status. London left Sunday's game with a groin injury and never returned to available status. In Smith's pre-practice press conference, he stated London will not practice Wednesday and the team will “see how the week goes,” per Tori McElhaney of the Atlanta Falcons.

London is a former first-round pick that was set for a breakout sophomore season, but Smith and offensive success haven't met hand and hand this year. The Falcons have constantly been scrutinized for the use of elite offensive weapons, having a first-round tight end, running back, and receiver in the starting lineup. London has yet to find a consistent role, noting two touchdowns on 37 receptions and 438 yards this season.

A groin injury is usually one that lingers and potentially gets worse if you force something, so the Falcons may be extra cautious. They've already made a change in quarterback play, naming Taylor Heinicke the starter, so it would be best if he had healthy weapons moving forward.

Practice updates will continue to transpire with London and the Falcons as the week goes on. Typically if a player can't practice Thursday he'll be downgraded to out or listed as a game-time decision. Smith and the Falcons will now be working with a receiving core of Van Jefferson, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Pitts. They're listed as the No. 1 team in the NFC South with a 4-4 record, so the longevity of their players will play a role in whether they punch a playoff ticket or not.