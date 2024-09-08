On Sunday, head coach Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-1 on the young 2024 NFL season with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. The Falcons got off to a decent start in this one, driving down the field for a field goal on their first possession, but Morris' squad would muster just seven points the entire rest of the game en route to the 18-10 loss.

After the game, which was Morris' first since signing on to become the Falcons' head coach this past offseason, the former Los Angeles Rams coordinator broke down his initial thoughts on the loss, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

“Obviously disappointing results. You can't expect anything different when you turn over the ball three times. … That's the story of the game,” said Morris.

Morris also spoke on the positive things he saw on the first drive of the game from his offense.

“That first drive was exactly what you wanted. … When we came out in the second half, I expected to build on that,” said Morris.

The Falcons had a bit of a curveball thrown in their plans on defense, as before the game it was announced that Justin Fields would be starting instead of the injured Russell Wilson. However, Morris would not allow this to become an excuse for the loss.

“It's football, man. You got to be ready for everybody every single week,” said Morris.

A disappointing opening act

Things could not have gone much worse for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw one touchdown against two interceptions and frequently found himself pressured by Steelers' superstar defensive lineman TJ Watt.

Cousins of course was the key free agent signing for the Falcons this past offseason, signing for a lucrative contract despite suffering an Achilles injury last season with the Minnesota Vikings. That move did not pay dividends for Atlanta on Sunday, as the 36 year-old looked every bit of age and looked lost on several different occasions, including during the backbreaking interception that essentially sealed the game for the Steelers in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, things will not be getting easier anytime soon, as the team will next hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, before heading back home to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

The game vs the Eagles is set to take place on Monday, September 16 at 8:20 PM ET.