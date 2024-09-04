The Atlanta Falcons will start their season at home against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they'll need all hands on deck on offense. Tight end Kyle Pitts could have a big season with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but there's a question mark on his health after head coach Raheem Morris updated reporters. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered weeks ago, but it hasn't affected him too much.

Pitts practiced on Sept. 2 and did again on Sept. 4, but it will be in a limited capacity.

The tight end has dealt with injuries throughout the past few seasons that have slowed him down, and it's important that he stays healthy for the Falcons with him being one of their key targets on offense. Pitts has the versatility in his game to line up as a tight end and a wide receiver, which can make it difficult for defenses to guard him.

His injury doesn't sound serious, so there's still a good chance that he will suit against the Steelers, but the real question is how much will he be involved in the offense.

Kyle Pitts primed for a big season with the Falcons

Since Kyle Pitts' rookie season, people have been waiting for him to break out, but injuries and inconsistency at the quarterback position for the Falcons have hurt him. This year, there's hope that Pitts can get back to being dominant, and it all starts with the addition of Kirk Cousins. During training camp, Cousins spoke highly of Pitts and how he's helping him bring the most out of skills.

“What I'm encouraging [Pitts] with is to use that length as much as he can,” Cousins said after their joint practice between the Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

“I always say, ‘Did you run as fast as you possibly can and did you snag it with your hands aggressive? Those are the two things I challenge him on,” Cousins said. “I said, ‘If you do that, the production can’t help but happen.'”

Last season, Pitts caught 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns, and he can bump up all those numbers in this new-look offense led by offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Cousins is the perfect quarterback for Pitts with his history with tight ends, most recently T.J. Hockenson.

The Falcons also have other offensive weapons such as Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Darnell Mooney, and all of them should see a lot of targets from Cousins. There's not a lot of pressure on Pitts to produce, but if he's given the opportunity to make a play, the Falcons are expecting him to make the most out of it.

For now, there will be a wait-and-see approach to what Pitts is able to do in the season opener.