Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants his team to focus on themselves as they battle for the NFC South crown.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons evened up their record on the 2023-24 NFL season at 6-6 with an ugly but effective 13-8 road win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Neither offense was able to get much going, as the Jets once again rotated through their quarterback carousel while Atlanta was unable to generate much momentum under quarterback Desmond Ridder; however, the Falcons' defense did just enough to allow the team to escape with the win.

With the victory, the Falcons extended their lead over the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South to a full game, and after the game, Arthur Smith got one hundred percent real on the tightly contested divisional race.

“The biggest thing is, we've got to focus on ourselves,” said Smith, via the Falcons' official team channel on YouTube. “That's the way it goes, right?… You've got to find a way to win. You're in a playoff chase, you're trying to win a division. Sometimes, it can get ugly in the elements. Whatever happens, you adjust, and at the end of the day, you've just got to find a way to win. We'll go back to work and we'll focus on us. We've got to correct things that didn't work this week that may have worked a week ago or whatever.”

The Falcons now sit at .500 on the season and have a great chance to regain a winning record next week when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.