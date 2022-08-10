Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins

Both Sonic The Hedgehog and Knuckles The Echidna are making their return to Fall Guys’ item shop. This time around a brand new set of character skins from the Sonic universe will also be making their debut.

sonic?!? knuckles?!??!? TAILS?!? EGGMAN??!?!?!!?! SUPER SONIC?!?!?!?!?!?!?! i can't believe this is happening, sonic and knuckles are coming back and this time they're bringing BUDDIES (kinda) pic.twitter.com/VyEmnwleFF — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2022

According to an official post from Fall Guys on Twitter, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, and Super Sonic are coming to the game. Their debut alongside Sonic’s return to Fall Guys is part of the upcoming Sonic Adventure event. As for how much each skin will cost, our guess is they will cost 800 Show Bucks respectively as that seems to be the standard price.

Sonic’s Adventure in the game will officially commence on August 11 and end on August 15. Aside from Sonic and the gang coming to the item shop, players can also collect special rewards. In addition to that, it seems that the previously-leaked Bean Hill Zone also making its debut for this special event. The brand new round will be part of all the shows’ round rotations. Lastly, Fall Guys will feature a special show for Sonic’s Adventure which is possibly connected to the quest rewards players can collect.

We’re pretty sure many Sonic fans are feeling ecstatic about this special event. Especially now that more characters are joining the roster, what more can you ask for? It wouldn’t be all too surprising if more characters such as Shadow and Amy come to Fall Guys as well in the near future. Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Eggman, and Super Sonic are coming to Fall Guys item shop on August 11.