Fall Guys Leaks: Sonic the Hedgehog Levels are Coming

A new Fall Guys leak reveals upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog levels that will soon become the new obstacle courses in Fall Guys.

A Fall Guys leaks YouTube channel posted a short video of what appears to be a Sonic the Hedgehog level.

Back in 2020 when Fall Guys was still a paid game, Sonic the Hedgehog made his way into the game. He was one of the first of the many skin collaborations that came after him. After 2 years of having the jelly bean version of the hedgehog, The Blue Blur will finally have a dedicated level in Fall Guys.

This leak came from a YouTube channel called Krxnky – Fall Guys Leaks which contains a plethora of Fall Guys leaked content. One of these leaks so happens to be a Sonic the Hedgehog level that could potentially launch come Season 2. The level design is very reminiscent of the classic Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone filled with boosts a jump pads.

Another leaker YouTube channel leaker Pancake – Fall Guys Leaks showcased some gameplay of Bean Hill Zone. Apparently, the level will have the classic gold rings scattered around the area for players to collect. We’re assuming that the goal of this stage is to collect a certain amount of rings to qualify for the next round. If not, then it could be a squad game wherein the team with the most rings when the time expires wins.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement from Mediatonic. Fall Guys is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With so many platforms to play the game on, you might be wondering if you can take your save data and play it across multiple platforms. The good news is yes, you can do that. To find out how, click here.