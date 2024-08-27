This year’s Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Florida A&M and Norfolk State became the most-watched game in the event’s history.

On Saturday night, 1.3 million viewers tuned in to watch SWAC’s Florida A&M defeated MEAC’s Norfolk State, 24-23. ABC aired the game at 7:30 PM, making it a big moment as the Challenge nears its 20th year, according to ESPN.

ABC broadcasted the game for the second year in a row, increasing its visibility. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge, an annual HBCU football event, features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), two NCAA Division I conferences made up entirely of HBCUs. Since starting in 2005, the Challenge has become a key event in HBCU sports.

Last year’s game between Jackson State and South Carolina State drew 922,000 viewers on ABC, making it the second most-watched Week 0 game, just behind Navy vs. Notre Dame. This game significantly outperformed other Week 0 matchups and saw a big jump in viewership compared to the previous year’s Howard-Alabama State game, which attracted 485,000 viewers.

The Challenge originally paired defending conference champions, but in 2007, organizers widened the selection to include non-champions. ESPN Events owns the game, which used to air during Labor Day weekend. Since 2021, however, the event has been held a week earlier during college football’s Week Zero.

This year’s game didn’t just break records but smashed them, surpassing the 2010 matchup between Delaware State and Southern University, which drew 1.016 million viewers on ESPN. In 2021, the North Carolina Central vs. Alcorn State game averaged 1.002 million viewers, making it the second-highest in the event’s history, with a peak of 1.1 million viewers during a 15-minute window.

The rising viewership highlights the growing popularity of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which continues to be a major event for HBCU football. The increasing numbers, especially in recent years, show the Challenge’s strong appeal and widening reach, helped by prime-time slots on big networks like ESPN and ABC.

Looking ahead, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge has already planned the matchups for the next two years. In 2025, North Carolina Central will take on Southern University, and in 2026, Howard University will go up against Alabama A&M. With these exciting games lined up, the Challenge is set to remain a must-watch event in college football.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge continues to captivate fans and celebrate HBCU football with its impressive viewership numbers. This year's game set a new record and highlighted the event's growing popularity. With exciting matchups lined up for the next few years, the Challenge remains a key moment in college football, showcasing top talent and school pride. Fans can look forward to more thrilling games and the continued success of this beloved tradition.