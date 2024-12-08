The No.1 Kansas basketball program suffered its second loss to an unranked opponent this week, as the Jayhawks were beaten by Missouri 76-67.

On Wednesday, Kansas basketball suffered a 76-63 loss on the road to Creighton, and it was known that going on the road again to play Missouri on Sunday would be a tough challenge. Ultimately, the road environments proved to be too tough, and the Jayhawks went 0-2 in those games. Although losing to both Creighton and Missouri on the road should not be a huge blow to the resume, it will be interesting to see how far Kansas drops in the AP Poll on Monday.

Hunter Dickinson was the leading scorer for Kansas with 19 points, shooting 8-for-15 on the day, while David Colt, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. also turned in double digit scoring performances. However, Harris had an inefficient shooting day, going 5-for-14 from the field. He was a hot topic after the loss to Creighton, as he had a poor shooting performance in that game as well. However, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said he was fine with Harris' shot selection based on the looks that Creighton was giving them.

Fans react to Kansas basketball being upset by Missouri

Due to Kansas being one of the blue blood programs in college basketball, they get a lot of flack when they lose games like this. There was no shortage of opinions from fans on social media after the game.

“Kansas is constantly an overrated paper tiger,” wrote @ItsMediocreDan.

“Kansas is going to have a lot of the same issues as last season if Bill Self plays three non-shooters together 90% of the time,” wrote @AndyJ0seph.

“Lmao. Kansas got court stormed twice in one week,” wrote @BpenfieldJ.

Up next, Kansas has NC State at home on Saturday, then a home game against Brown the following Sunday to wrap up non-conference play. Big 12 play opens on Dec. 31 when Kansas hosts West Virginia.