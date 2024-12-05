On Wednesday night, an extremely chaotic college basketball season got even wilder. A Creighton basketball team that had been struggling mightily this season and was not meant expectations finale showed what it is capable of, demolishing No. 1 Kansas 76-63 in a stunning upset in Omaha.

Kansas came into this game with a perfect 7-0 record, including impressive wins owe North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke. On the other hand, Creighton had lost three games in a row against Nebraska, San Diego State and Texas A&M before beating Notre Dame on Saturday. This win gets the Bluejays to 6-3 on the season and reaffirms their status as a contender in the Big East.

After the game, fans all over the college basketball world were stunned at the result and they went straight to social media with their thoughts.

“College basketball is funny. Creighton’s offense was in an ugly spot in Vegas. They come back home and are shooting 50% from 3 and dominating Kansas on the boards,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan added, “#1 Kansas outworked, outshot, outrebounded, outplayed, and totally embarrassed in a double/digit loss at Creighton. Jayhawks got nothing from their inside game and could not make jump shots. Outclassed tonight.”

Kansas badly missed starting guard Rylan Griffen in this one, as the spacing was too condensed without the sharpshooting Alabama transfer on the floor. Creighton had a clear game plan to let point guard DaJuan Harris shoot, and it worked. Harris finished the game just 6-for-21 from the field and the veteran's discomfort with being a go-to scoring option showed.

Ryan Kalkbrenner also got the better of a behemoth matchup inside between the longtime Bluejays star and Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson was limited to just six points and eight rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting in 25 minutes. On the other end of the floor, Kalkbrenner poured in 17 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes and made things difficult for Kansas on both ends all night long.

Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs was the difference in this game. The high-volume scorer racked up an efficient 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and 6-for-9 from 3-point range. Isaacs also had seven rebounds and got a bucket whenever Creighton needed him to, allowing it to get out to an early lead and keep Kansas at arm's length.