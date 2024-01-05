Which Kicker will raise your fantasy team's chances in Week 18?

While the bulk of fantasy football leagues concluded their seasons last week, a dedicated faction of fans remains committed to navigating the closing stages of the regular season. For those steadfastly pursuing triumph, our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings aim to enhance your strategic game plan. We'll identify reliable performers capable of clinching a pivotal win for you in this crucial final week. Below, you'll find our definitive kicker rankings for the 2023 season. These have been crafted specifically for those deeply engaged and employing the full-point PPR scoring system.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Week 18 showcases standout performances from Brandon Aubrey, Jake Elliott, and Jason Myers. These should mark them as the premier choices among kickers.

Brandon Aubrey performed flawlessly in the Cowboys' Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions. He converted both extra points and field goals, accumulating eight points. Aubrey has consistently delivered solid returns in recent games. He has secured at least eight points in four of the last five outings for the Cowboys. Fantasy football managers can rely on him as a dependable option in Week 18. He faces the rather weak Washington Commanders.

Jake Elliott has maintained his strong performance this season. He successfully made a 43-yard field goal and all four extra-point attempts in the Eagles' 35-31 loss to Arizona. Heading into Week 18 against the Giants, Elliott has a conversion rate of over 90 percent on both field goals and extra points this season. As such, he remains a trustworthy choice for fantasy football managers in Week 18.

Jason Myers connected on all three field goal attempts and both extra points against the Steelers in Week 17. He has positioned himself as a very strong option in Week 18 against Arizona. His second-half field goals add to the confidence fantasy football managers can place in him.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's sleeper options spark interest with Matt Gay, Ka'imi Fairbairn, and Justin Tucker.

Matt Gay rebounded from a recent off day. He converted on all three field goal attempts and both extra-point tries in the Colts' 23-20 victory over Las Vegas. The 29-year-old kicker aims to conclude the season on a high note in Week 18 against the Texans.

Ka'imi Fairbairn showcased his reliability in a dominant 26-3 win over the Titans. He converted four field goals and both extra points. Fantasy football managers can confidently start the 29-year-old in Week 18.

Justin Tucker, in Baltimore's commanding 56-17 win over the Dolphins, contributed all eight points via extra points. He undoubtedly remains one of the premier kickers in the game. Tucker just continues to be a force and should maintain his excellence moving forward.

Fantasy Football Busts

Exercise caution with Jake Moody, Evan McPherson, and Cairo Santos.

Jake Moody was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra points against the Commanders. He delivered another solid performance. However, consider the potential resting of San Francisco's starters in Week 18. This means fantasy football managers should approach Moody with caution as we end the regular season.

Evan McPherson converted both extra points and a lone field goal in the Bengals' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs. Having said that, he faces a challenging Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. As such, fantasy football managers may find it difficult to trust McPherson in this tough scenario.

Cairo Santos had a 3-for-4 showing on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in the Bears' Week 17 win. Still, he may raise concerns for fantasy football managers this week. Weather conditions played a role in his miss from 55 yards out. This inconsistency from Santos means caution is advised heading into Week 18.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL @ WAS (1)

2. Jake Elliott, PHI @ NYG (2)

3. Jason Myers, SEA @ ARI (5)

4. Jason Sanders, MIA vs. BUF (9)

5. Tyler Bass, BUF @ MIA (6)

6. Matt Gay, IND vs. HOU (7)

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ IND (3)

8. Justin Tucker, BAL vs. PIT (11)

9. Chase McLaughlin, TB @ CAR (13)

10. Jake Moody, SF vs. LAR (12)

11. Brandon McManus, JAC @ TEN (4)

12. Cameron Dicker, LAC vs. KC (16)