Kickers have been a massive storyline early in the NFL season. As they routinely hit from 50 yards and further, fantasy football managers have won games with kickers so far. Before you make the sneaky important decision on who to start, check out these fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3.

Brandon Aubrey has been the kicking star on the field and in fantasy so far this season, With three field goals over 50 yards and no missed kicks, he grabs the top spot. Aubrey was going for a 71-yarder but the Cowboys decided against it at the last second in Week 2. On the flip side is Justin Tucker, who commanded the top spot on this list for nearly a decade. He has missed two kicks so far this year after missing just five in 2023.

Graham Gano's injury has some managers scampering to the waiver wire to replace their kicker. Let's dive into our Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers in Week 3

As mentioned before, Brandon Aubrey is the top fantasy football kicker headed into Week 3. The former collegiate soccer player has taken the league by storm and is a candidate to break the longest field goal ever record of 66 yards. The Ravens defense has allowed a ton of offense so far this season and Aubrey should benefit from it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 largely because of Chris Boswell. The kicker went 6-6 in Week 1, bringing the win home for the Steelers and many fantasy football teams. While the Chargers are a tougher test than the Broncos from last week, expect the Steelers to get into field goal range a few times. Boswell is as sure as they come, going 29-31 last season.

Rounding out the top three is Ka'imi Fairbairn from the Houston Texans. Sunday night was another game where the Texans won largely because of their kicker and defense. They were able to get Caleb Williams off the field but not put the Bears away on offense. Fairbairn went 4-4 to secure the 19-13 win. They are back in a dome with a road game against the Vikings in Week 3.

Sleeper kickers in Week 3

Greg Zuerlein is a late-career kicker who does not get the buzz that the younger kickers get. He was fantastic for a bad Jets team last year, hitting 35 of 38 field goals and only missing one extra point. Zuerlein has not gotten much work this season, which has him lower in our fantasy rankings. Expect that to change with a home game against the Patriots on Monday night.

Coming into the season, it was hard to get a gauge on the Las Vegas Raiders from a fantasy football perspective. Davante Adams showed he is still a top wide receiver on Sunday with a 100-yard game. Expect Daniel Carlson to prove he is a great fantasy option in Week 3. A home game against the Panthers is exactly the matchup you want to target.

Blake Grupe is available in over 97% of ESPN fantasy football leagues despite the Saints having the best offense in football. While no one predicted that would be the case, there is still time to jump on the bandwagon here. The Eagles proved that their defense is not what it once was in their last-second defeat on Monday night. The Saints will continue to score and so will you with Blake Grupe in your lineup.

Bust kickers in Week 3

It is time to consider removing Justin Tucker from fantasy consideration. We have not gotten there yet, as the all-time great still ranks 12th on our list, but the time is coming, He is finally not the unquestioned best kicker in the league anymore and has been missing long kicks. The 50+ boots are the ones that win fantasy matchups and Tucker is not providing that anymore.

Younghoe Koo is one of the most consistent kickers in the league but should be on your bench this week. The Falcons are hosting the Chiefs on Sunday night and could very well get blown out. The defense in Kansas City is strong and Atlanta has struggled on offense outside of the final drive in Philly. He hit a ridiculous 48-yard extra point after Drake London took a penalty to win the game on Monday.

While Jason Sanders is an excellent kicker, you should consider moving on from him in fantasy football. The Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovialoa on injured reserve with a concussion, meaning Skylar Thompson will be the quarterback this week. Don't expect much out of the Dolphins' offense in their first week with the backup.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ DAL)

11. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (v NE)

10. Daniel Carlson, LV (v CAR)

9. Cairo Santos, CHI (@ IND)

8. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ PIT)

7. Blake Grupe, NO (v PHI)

6. Evan McPherson, CIN (v WSH)

5. Chase McLaughlin, TB (v DEN)

4. Jake Moody, SF (@ LAR)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ MIN)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v LAC)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v BAL)