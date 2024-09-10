Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut on Sunday and, despite being the greatest quarterback of all time, some observers felt there was room for improvement when it came to his work in the booth. One outspoken Brady critic was Scott Hanson. The long-time NFL RedZone host made a comment on air about Brady’s lack of enthusiasm as the Dallas Cowboys lined up to attempt a 71-yard field goal attempt.

Hanson later apologized to Brady on social media, saying he’s rooting for the rookie broadcaster in his “new venture.” Today, Brady responded, making it clear that he took the more experienced announcer’s comments in stride.

“This rookie appreciates you Scott Hanson! No apology necessary my man, life is too short to not have fun! We’re officially on 70 yarder watch and I’m gonna spike my headset when it happens,” Brady wrote on X, including a crying laughing emoji at the end.

The GOAT made his highly-anticipated broadcasting debut in the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game. Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey had an excellent day with multiple made field goals from 50+ yards. He actually hit an NFL record-tying 66-yard field goal but the kick was waived off because of a penalty on the Cowboys. Dallas then lined up to try another kick from five yards back before calling timeout. When the camera came back to the RedZone studio, Hanson made it clear he felt the moment called for more enthusiasm.

Tom Brady can handle the criticism after broadcasting debut

“Oh come on! Brady’s gotta get more excited than that in the booth,” Hanson said of the former QB’s reaction to a potential record-breaking field goal. Of course, the Cowboys ultimately thought better of trying a preposterously long kick and opted to punt instead.

Hanson was quick to apologize, taking to social media to write, “This was unfair & inconsiderate of me. Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek – but i didn’t calculate how it may come across. Tom Brady, I apologize. I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture.”

The NFL RedZone host was far from the only vocal critic of Brady’s debut in the booth. Bill Simmons used his podcast to take some shots and The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand offered some critiques as well.

Brady signed a massive 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst. The contract was inked before Brady officially hung up his cleats at the end of the 2022 season.

Despite an uneven performance in his first-ever live NFL broadcast, Brady is likely to improve. Betting against him usually does not go well.