Injuries have ripped up our previous wide receiver fantasy football rankings. Between Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, and plenty more missing time, you are likely looking for receiver depth after just two weeks. Despite those injuries, there are plenty of players stepping up. We'll break them all down in our Week 3 wideout rankings.

Matchups are a key part of ranking these players. So far, the Lions and Commanders stand out as teams to target for your wide receivers. After Malik Nabers had his breakout performance in Week 2 against Washington, could Ja'Marr Chase follow suit? And if Tee Higgins plays, that will be a favorable fantasy matchup for him as well.

The rookies are falling into place, the stars are continuing to shine, and fantasy league winners are starting to separate. Let's look at all of those factors and dive into our Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings.

Top fantasy football receivers in Week 3

The top fantasy wide receiver for Week 3 is Ceedee Lamb once again. Despite his poor performance against the Saints, Lamb should break out against the Ravens. Baltimore's secondary could not cover Davante Adams in Week 2 and it cost them the game. Both teams need this game after losing in brutal ways at home last week. Expect the Cowboys to lean on Lamb to get to 2-1.

After that great performance, Adams has flown up the board to number two. He has proven that his chemistry with Gardner Minshew is solid and should dominate in Week 3. With a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Adams is an easy start in fantasy this week, as are all Raiders players.

Justin Jefferson suffers a one-spot demotion due to Adams' rise and his injury concerns. Jefferson left Sunday's game with a quad contusion, which is great news and keeps him on pace to play in Week 3. The Texans' defense shut down the Bears' offense on Sunday and could be the team that scrambles Sam Darnold. Still, expect great numbers from Jefferson.

Sleeper receivers in Week 3

Amon-Ra St Brown was the fantasy star of 2023 and a highly drafted player this year. Even though he had a great game in Week 2, Jared Goff has involved Jameson Williams more this year than in years past. The star from Alabama is available in 17% of ESPN leagues despite putting up the sixth-most points of all receivers. Go snag Williams if he is available in your league.

Calvin Ridley was a bona fide bust in fantasy circles last season. In his one year with the Jaguars, Ridley has 13 games under 100 yards. Despite poor quarterback play, he caught an amazing touchdown against the Jets last week. He will be a good WR3/FLEX option for you against the Packers this week.

Jerry Jeudy has come to Cleveland and taken the WR1 position from Amari Cooper. The two Browns receivers switch spots on the list this week. Jeudy snagged the lone touchdown pass in Week 2 and has 98 total receiving yards compared to Cooper's 27. With a favorable matchup against the Giants, this is the week to start Jeudy.

Bust receivers in Week 3

Jaylen Waddle falls off the list this week but not because of his own play. Skylar Thompson has not proven he is a capable NFL quarterback and Waddle will suffer for it. Tyreek Hill will still be used in gadget plays and will be the top target, keeping him in the top ten. While Waddle is still a great player, he does not have a great fantasy situation in Miami without Tua Tagovailoa.

Ladd McConkey makes way for his teammate Quentin Johnston, as Justin Herbert appears to have picked a favorite target. The second-year player snagged two touchdowns in the Chargers' win over the Panthers. McConkey is not worth starting in fantasy football if he won't be catching touchdowns, especially with Herbert's wavering health.

Jayden Daniels has not proven he is an NFL-caliber passer, knocking Terry McLaurin off the list. The veteran has dealt with many quarterback changes in his career and Daniels might be the guy for the Commanders. For now, it is not worth starting McLaurin until Daniels starts consistently finding his top target.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Quentin Johnston, LAC (@ PIT)

23. (22) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@ LAR)

22. (23) Jameson Williams, DET (@ ARI)

21. (19) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ CLE)

20. (21) Chris Olave, NO (v PHI)

19. (20) Jerry Jeudy, CLE (v NYG)

18. (18) Tyler Lockett, SEA (v MIA)

17. (15) Stefon Diggs, HOU (@ MIN)

16. (16) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v WSH)

15. (17) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ NO)

14. (14) Calvin Ridley, TEN (v GB)

13. (12) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (v MIA)

12. (11) Rashee Rice, KC (@ ATL)

11. (13) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v DET)

10. (10) Chris Godwin, TB (v DEN)

9. (8) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v NE)

8. (9) Mike Evans, TB (v DEN)

7. (7) Nico Collins, HOU (@ MIN)

6. (6) AJ Brown, PHI (@ NO)

5. (4) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ SEA)

4. (5) Amon-Ra St Brown, DET (@ ARI)

3. (2) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v HOU)

2. (3) Davante Adams, LV (v CAR)

1. (1) Ceedee Lamb, DAL (v BAL)