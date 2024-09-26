Kickers have been a massive storyline so far this NFL season. With 60-yard kicks going in at an unbelievable clip and an all-time great starting to slip, your fantasy football matchups have been impacted by kickers so far. While it is far from the most important position in your lineup, you should still check out these kicker rankings before settling in for Thursday night's affair.

The primetime matchup between the Giants and Cowboys on Thursday represents the two extremes of kicking in 2024. Brandon Aubrey holds the title as the best kicker in the world. He hit from 65 yards last week and lined up for a 71-yarder in Week 1. New York has Graham Gano on the shelf and picked up Greg Joseph before last week's game. He missed a key field goal that almost cost them the game.

If our Week 3 kicker rankings helped you win last week, be sure to check out this week's rendition. Let's jump into the Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Best fantasy football kickers for Week 4

Brandon Aubrey remains in the top spot of our kicker rankings. His 65-yard boot was some of the only offense the Cowboys got before the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Giants' defense was spectacular against the Browns and could force Dallas into field-goal situations. Considering his unlimited range, expect Aubrey to line up for some long three-pointers on Thursday.

Chris Boswell remains at number two as the Steelers' offense continues to shine. As long as Justin Fields remains at quarterback, trust that Boswell will get field goal and extra point opportunities. He missed his first field goal of the season last week, a 62-yarder at the end of the half. Other than that, he's been perfect.

Evan McPherson rises into the top five despite missing a field goal on Monday night. The Bengals's offense showed competency for the first time all season against the Commanders. Their defense lost them that game but a favorable matchup against the Panthers awaits. Expect McPherson to have plenty of opportunity in Week 4.

Sleeper kickers for Week 4

He just missed our list, but Tyler Bass is a great option at kicker in fantasy football. The Bills kicker missed a big field goal to end Buffalo's season last year but it has not followed him to 2024. He is 5/6 on field goals and 12/13 on extra points so far this season. The Bills' offense has been stellar so far and his fantasy output has followed. Consider picking up Bass if you need a new kicker.

Daniel Carlson continues to be one of the better kickers in the league. He is stuck on a team with a less-than-inspiring offense, but he takes advantage when given an opportunity. The Browns have not played well at all this season and could let up a few scoring drives to Gardner Minshew and the Raiders. When they do, expect Carlson to cash in.

Another kicker who just missed the rankings is Jason Myers. The Seahawks kicker is headed to Detroit to kick in a dome on Monday night against the Lions. The past two Seahawks vs Lions matchups have been very high scoring and that could continue on Monday. Any time you can get an above-average kicker in a dome, take that chance in fantasy football.

Bust kickers for Week 4

Benching Justin Tucker in fantasy football is looking like more of a possibility each week. His pedigree keeps him at 12th on the list, but another bad week could put that spot up for grabs. The Ravens will need all of the points they can get with the Bills coming to town for a primetime matchup. Tucker must get back to his Hall of Fame ways to get his team to 2-2.

Cairo Santos has been solid for the Bears this season but Week 4 is not the spot for him in fantasy football. The Bears are playing the Rams, who have a stout defense and need one to win games right now. Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams are the only healthy stars left on the offense. Caleb Williams's struggles are likely to continue in this matchup.

Cameron Dicker has fallen down the list because of the injury to Justin Herbert. If Hebert does not play on Sunday, Dicker should sit in your lineup. It is hard to imagine Taylor Heinicke or Easton Stick leading too many scoring drives against a great Chiefs defense. Even if he does play, the losses of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt create a tough matchup for their offense.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Justin Tucker, BAL (v BUF)

11. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (v DEN)

10. Cameron Dicker, LAC (v KC)

9. Harrison Butker, KC (@ LAC)

8. Daniel Carlson, LV (v CLE)

7. Blake Grupe, NO (@ ATL)

6. Chase McLaughlin, TB (v PHI)

5. Jake Moody, SF (v NE)

4. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ CAR)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v JAX)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ IND)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ NYG)