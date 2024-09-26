Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reaggravated his ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and there has been optimism that he'll play in Week 4. On the other hand, when speaking to Herbert, he doesn't seem so sure on if he'll suit up or not. Herbert spoke to reporters after practice and gave an update on his status ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I don't know. It's early,” Herbert said. “As long as we keep moving in the right direction [with] weight room [and] treatment that's always the goal. At this point last week, I didn't know either, and so it's one of those things that you take as many reps as you can, do what you can and see where it ends up.

“I feel better than I did last Wednesday. And so as long as we keep moving forward and we keep getting better, we're not taking those setbacks. I think we're moving in the right direction.”

As of now, it look like his status is up in the air, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he played against a divisional rival.

Justin Herbert is progressing through injury

There seemed to be good news revolving around Justin Herbert after his ankle injury, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh added some more positivity when giving an update on his quarterback.