The Los Angeles Chargers took a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, but they also lost some players to injuries during the game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“More injury news for the #Chargers: Stellar rookie OT Joe Alt suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s loss and is expected to miss some time, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted. “Nothing surgical. Justin Herbert is also dealing with an aggravated ankle injury, while OT Rashawn Slater has a strained pec.”

As Rapoport noted, Herbert was also dealing with an ankle injury before the game started. With the quarterback hurt and two offensive linemen down, the Chargers will have to embrace the next-man-up mentality.

Chargers suffer more injuries on offense

The Chargers left their game against the Steelers with several injuries to their key players, with one of them being Justin Herbert, but there's good news surrounding him, according to Ian Rapoport.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who aggravated his high-ankle sprain against the #Steelers and exited the game, had X-Rays that were negative after the game, source said,” Rapoport said. “He'll continue to be monitored this week.”

Along with Herbert, Rashawn Slater left the game early with a pectoral injury. On defense, Joey Bosa was ruled out during the game with a hip injury.

None of the injuries on offense seem to be serious, and it may be a few weeks until they can all get back healthy. The Chargers had started off the season strong under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it will be interesting to see what moves they make over the week to make up for the injuries.

When Herbert left the game, Taylor Heinicke came in to replace him, completing both of his passes for 24 yards and three sacks. As far as the offensive line, the Chargers may be elevating some players from the practice squad or signing someone who is a free agent.