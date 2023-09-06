The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and we've got you covered with fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 1. Let's take a look at the quarterback matchups you should avoid, and the ones you can exploit for Week 1 QB start 'em, sit 'em in fantasy football:

QBs to start in Week 1

Jared Goff, DET (@ KC): The highest Week 1 projected total point total belongs to Chiefs-Lions on Thursday night, and we want a part of the action. Goff had six top-10 weekly finishes last year, as Detroit's defense put him in shootout situations rather frequently. We're expecting more of the same against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who allowed the 3rd most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year and will be without Chris Jones up front. Bombs away.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ LAC): The second-highest projected total point total is a marquee matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers, and there should be fireworks for this one. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Tua can benefit from throwing a 5-yard pass that turns into a 70-yard touchdown at any time. With Miami's backfield banged up (Jeff Wilson is out, Devon Achane is questionable), the Dolphins could look to launch the kind of high-volume aerial attack that can rack up yards in a hurry. There was injury risk baked into Tua's overall draft cost, but in a weekly format, very few players provide a higher ceiling. Tua had five weekly top-5 finishes in 13 games last year, so it's not like we haven't seen it before. Start him confidently in all leagues.

Geno Smith, SEA (vs LAR): Smith torched the Rams for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 13 against the Rams last year, and he has new weapons to utilize in WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba (questionable) and RB Zach Charbonnet. While there's some concern that the Rams won't be able to keep up if Cooper Kupp sits out, Smith is being priced closer to his floor than his ceiling in a great matchup. Smith was a weekly top-15 fantasy football quarterback in 14 of his 17 games last season, so he's an easy start candidate against a Rams defense that isn't anywhere near what it used to be.

Start 'em: Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs TB) and Russell Wilson, DEN (vs LV)

QBs to sit in Week 1

Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs CIN)

Watson threw for less than 170 yards in 4-of-6 starts last season, and the Bengals were stingy against the pass, finishing 3rd in the NFL in least fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. After a bumpy training camp and preseason, that all sounds like the recipe for a lot of Nick Chubb in Week 1. Until Cleveland demonstrates they're willing to air it out more frequently and Watson shows he's at least close to his Houston form, you can take a wait-and-see approach and play a better matchup elsewhere.

Daniel Jones, NYG (vs DAL)

It's hard to sit a quarterback with the rushing upside of Jones, because that production can bail you out of even the toughest matchups. Still, we're sitting Jones in this one wherever possible, as the Cowboys' defense and pass rush are not to be trifled with. Jones had weekly finishes of 19th and 20th in two games against the Cowboys last season, and while the addition of Darren Waller should help long-term, it seems more likely the Giants lean on Saquon Barkley's fresh legs in the opener than let Danny Dimes loose.

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (vs BUF)

Buffalo's defense was the NFL's stingiest in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and there may be some early bumps in the road for Aaron Rodgers as he takes over a new (albeit familiar) offense for New York. The Jets may be more inclined to lean on their advantages in the run game initially in an effort to keep Josh Allen and company off the field. There will be big spike weeks for Rodgers, but Buffalo's defense is formidable enough to avoid in Week 1 for fantasy football.

Sit 'em: Anthony Richardson, IND (vs JAX) and Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs SF)