With four weeks of the NFL season complete, that now means that players who started the year on the injured reserve are now eligible to return to the active roster after their minimum stay. A number of high-profile players are able to come off the IR, including Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, and Kyler Murray.

What is the injury status of these players and will they suit up and make their season debuts this weekend? Find out in the fantasy football Week 5 injured reserve report.

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp had fantasy football managers with early drafts cursing their luck after the Rams wideout ended up on the injured reserve to begin the season with a hamstring injury. The good news is that Kupp returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, and then logged a full practice on Thursday.

The word from the Rams now is that the team expects to activate Kupp off of the IR and play him against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Friday's practice might still determine what kind of workload Kupp will have on Sunday, but he is still a must-start in all fantasy football lineups.

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return to the active roster this season. Taylor told reporters on Thursday that his ankle is 100% healthy after he was fully able to participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, then proceeded to practice fully. Still, this does not guarantee that Taylor will be active in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Keep an eye on the Colts' beat for any news in this ever-changing saga. If Taylor does play, consider him to be a flex option or low-end RB2 for fantasy purposes.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Coming back from the IR is never easy, but Miami Dolphins number-two running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will face an uphill climb for playing time once he returns. While Wilson was hurt, rookie De'Von Achane has been unstoppable, racking up 309 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries.

Wilson's agent Drew Rosenhaus was confident that the running back would be good to go after his minimum four-week stint on the IR with an abdomen issue, but Wilson has yet to suit up for Miami in practice this week. His absence from the practice field does not bode well for a Week 5 return. Even if Wilson does play, snaps will be hard to come by as he will battle Achane just to back up Raheem Mostert.

Kyler Murray

The Cardinals QB is eligible to come off the IR this week, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray is still a few weeks away from playing as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Keaton Mitchell

The Baltimore Ravens' backfield is always a mystery, and the return of rookie undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell could cloud the situation even more. Mitchell averaged 6.0 yards per carry in the preseason and made the final 53-man roster only to end up on the injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

With J.K. Dobbins out for the year and Justice Hill hurt, that leaves Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III as the main backs in Baltimore. Keaton Mitchell is a speedster who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash time at the combine, making him a candidate for a decent workload out of the Ravens backfield. Mitchell practiced Wednesday, putting him in line for a possible return this weekend. He is worth a look in deeper leagues and should be monitored in regular leagues moving forward.