San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo reportedly left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a foot injury and is questionable to return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers had a big lead at the time that Guerendo left the game against the Bears, so it would not be a surprise if he did not return to the game, even if he is healthy enough to do so. Before he left, he had 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The rookie Guerendo had filled in as the 49ers' starting running back after the injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.

More to come on this story.