With four weeks behind us, you may be ready to make some big moves to get your fantasy football team into the playoffs. The running back position is always a place to improve mid-season, especially with injuries piling up this year. Who had a great performance to rise up the list after the Week 4 rankings? Find out in our Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back rankings.

We have not gotten through a week without a running back injury of significance. In Week 4, it was Jonathan Taylor, who suffered a high-ankle sprain at the end of the Colts' win over the Steelers. Don't panic with this one, as reports say it is a mild sprain. There are also bye weeks to think of this week, so each of those players will be off the list.

With the fantasy football season well underway, it may be time for that big move that changes the course of your season. Running back is the perfect place to do it. With no bona fide stars exploding this year, you can win your league with the right pickup. Here are our Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 5

With Saquon Barkley and the Eagles on a bye week, there is a new back at the top of our list. Derrick Henry gashed the Bills's defense for 199 yards on Sunday night in his best performance as a Raven. He may not have been a popular pick in the early rounds of fantasy football drafts, but he has proven that he is still a solid running back. With a matchup against the Bengals' defense coming up, expect another big game out of Derrick Henry.

Bijan Robinson jumps up to number two this week, but he still needs to step up to justify his draft position. A common top-three pick, Robinson has not cracked 20 points in PPR leagues yet this season. The Buccaneers' defense has been stout this year, so it will be a tough test for the entire Falcons' offense. Expect them to lean on Robinson in a Thursday night division matchup.

Alvin Kamara takes the third spot on our list away from Breece Hall. The Saints running back has turned back the clock this year with multiple big performances. While their offense has taken a step back from their torrid start, expect Kamara to be their top option against the Chiefs.

Sleeper running backs for Week 5

Bucky Irving has become the bell cow for the Buccaneers this season. While Rachaad White is also a solid back, the rookie Irving has been more dynamic this season. On short rest against the Falcons, the Bucs should lean on the run game to get to 4-1. He will not be the number one running back on your fantasy football team, but Irving can snag some points in a bye-heavy week.

Alexander Mattison has been the bell cow for the Raiders this season. While they are not the best offense in the league, they have surprised some people in the last few weeks. Expect Mattison to get his fair share of carries but, like Irving, he won't get the RB1 numbers you might need with Barkely on bye.

Chuba Hubbard had another solid game for the Panthers and is still available in 20% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. The Panthers have looked competent on offense since tabbing Andy Dalton the starter. Hubbard is the prime example of that, with over 20 fantasy points since the quarterback switch.

Bust running backs for Week 5

While he could have a great fantasy performance in any week, Breece Hall has been brutal for fantasy managers. If you have him on your team, you likely took him in the top three of the first round. Hall has repaid you with only one 20-point performance through three weeks. He drops to fifth on our running backs rankings headed into a London game against the Vikings' great defense.

Staying in the AFC East, Rhomandre Stevenson has not been the fantasy star that many expected him to be. The Patriots' offense is just as bad as many feared, and Stevenson has been the same. He has combined for 8.5 points in PPR leagues over the last two weeks. While bye weeks might make it impossible to bench him, be ready to pull the plug on Stevenson soon.

Devin Singletary has fallen off the list after just one week in the top 24. The Giants back faces a tough matchup against the Seahawks in Week 5 after a disappointing output in Week 4. He only managed 4.8 points in PPR leagues against a Cowboys defense that lost multiple impact players during the game.

*These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Bucky Irving, TB (@ ATL)

23. (23) Rhomandre Stevenson, NE (v MIA)

22. (22) Braelon Allen, NYJ (@ MIN (London))

21. (21) Zach Charbonnet, SEA (v NYG)

20. (20) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v CAR)

19. (17) Alexander Mattison, LV (@ DEN)

18. (18) Jerome Ford, CLE (@ WSH)

17. (19) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ CHI)

16. (14) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v CLE)

15. (15) James Conner, ARI (@ SF)

14. (16) Travis Etienne, JAX (v IND)

13. (13) Zach Moss, CIN (v BAL)

12. (12) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v NYG)

11. (11) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ LAR)

10. (9) Aaron Jones, MIN (v NYJ (London))

9. (8) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ NE)

8. (10) Kyren Williams, LAR (v GB)

7. (4) James Cook, BUF, (@ HOU)

6. (7) Jordan Mason, SF, (v ARI)

5. (5) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ MIN (London))

4. (6) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ JAX)

3. (2) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ KC)

2. (1) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v TB)

1. (3) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ CIN)