Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones received a positive update on his injury status following his exit during Sunday’s game in London against the New York Jets. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the situation in a virtual press conference, expressing optimism that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

“Aaron Jones continues to be evaluated, but all the early information that we've got so far, it looks like we've avoided a long-term injury. I would classify him as really week-to-week at this point,” O'Connell said.

Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury after rushing seven times for 29 yards and adding one reception for 24 yards before leaving the game. His absence was immediately felt as the Vikings' rushing attack faltered, with backups Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin combining for only 32 yards on 16 carries. Despite the setback, Minnesota managed to pull off a 23-17 win, maintaining their undefeated 5-0 start to the season.

Expand Tweet

“He'll get treatment throughout this week and I'll give you guys an update on where he's at next week as we kind of hopefully work him back into getting involved in practice and leading into whether we'll have him versus the Lions,” O'Connell added.

Aaron Jones' recovery timeline crucial as Vikings eye divisional clash against Lions

Jones has been an essential part of Minnesota's offense, contributing to the team's strong start with consistent performances both on the ground and as a receiver. Before the injury, he was on pace for nearly 2,000 total yards this season, making his presence crucial for the Vikings' success moving forward.

The Minnesota Vikings have a bye week ahead, which may provide Jones additional recovery time before their divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions on October 20. O'Connell's update suggests that the team is hopeful Jones will return in time for that key game, but his progress will be closely monitored in the coming days.

The Vikings' victory over the Jets also had broader consequences, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh was fired just two days after the game. However, Minnesota’s attention remains focused on getting Jones back on the field as they prepare for the next phase of the season.