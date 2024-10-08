The New England Patriots brought in Jacoby Brissett to be the bridge quarterback until 2024 third-overall pick Drake Maye was ready to start. It didn't take long for that day to come, though.

The Patriots are starting Maye after just five weeks, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The future is now in New England: Sources say the #Patriots are planning to start Drake Maye against the Texans, the first start for the No. 3 overall pick,” Rapoport reported. “Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games, heads to the bench.”

Although Brissett's taken care of the ball, New England likes Maye's upside as it tries to dig itself out of a 1-4 hole. The Patriots ramped up his development recently, via Rapoport.

“New England gave Drake Maye more reps in practice than a normal backup, wanting to continue his development. They believe the moment is now,” Rapoport continued. “Drake Maye starts this weekend.”

Will Maye thrive in his rookie season?

Patriots must be careful with Drake Maye

While Brissett threw just one interception in 135 pass attempts, he was sacked 17 times for a loss of 108 yards. It's one thing for a veteran on a one-year deal to take hits, but putting the future of the franchise behind a shoddy offensive line is risky.

Additionally, New England has little skill-position talent outside of tailback Rhamondre Stevenson. Tight end Hunter Henry will be a valuable target for Maye over the middle, as he leads the team with 16 catches for 180 yards. Outside of that, though, there isn't much besides an inconsistent DeMario Douglas.

Many times, young quarterbacks fail because the organization didn't put them in a position to succeed. Rookie head coach Jerod Mayo will now be tasked with developing Maye in a subpar offense, rather than letting him sit and learn without the pressure of performing right away. The North Carolina alum can still succeed, but the odds are against him playing well this year.