Running back has been the most important position in fantasy football for years and that has continued in 2024. With great performances from future Hall-of-Famers each week, certain managers know they are set for the season. Others are just trying to find the right guys to fill out their lineup and maximize their potential. Whichever side you're on, you'll want to check out our Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

There are no bye weeks in Week 8, which means you have the full complement of players available. There also aren't many notable injuries at running back outside of Christian McCaffery. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he will not be back until after their Week 9 bye. If you are remaining patient with CMC on your IR, it's almost time to unleash him into your lineup.

As the fantasy football matchups get more important, running back becomes more important. Start your week with our Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings to make the right decisions.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 8

After a brilliant revenge game on Sunday, Saquon Barkley jumps to the second spot. This season has been anything but smooth sailing for the Eagles, but Barkley has been the best part. He put up over 180 total yards against the Giants and fantasy football managers were thrilled to see him finally get back in the end zone. Philly plays the Bengals this week, who have struggled against the run all season.

Derrick Henry remains in our top spot as he continues to dominate defenses. The Ravens ran all over the Buccaneers on Monday night, even when Henry was not in the game, and should continue that trend. Henry ripped off his patented long run in the third quarter but could not slam the door. He did not reach the end zone in the game, a rarity for the future Hall of Famer. Expect the Browns' defense to struggle with Henry this week.

James Cook jumps up to number four on our list after the Bills' offense dominated on Sunday. They play a better defense in the Seahawks this week but expect their running game to shine once again. While he did miss Week 6's win over the Jets, he did not miss a step against Tennessee. Fantasy football managers should expect his great season to continue.

Sleeper running backs for Week 8

Bucky Irving is slowly phasing out of the sleeper category as his great rookie season continues. He was great for the Buccaneers on Monday even though they had to pass for most of the second half. Expect his production to go up significantly as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be out for extended periods. The wide receivers were Baker Mayfield's top targets and he struggled without Evans on Monday.

D'Andre Swift got off to a rough start this season but finally turned it around before the bye week. He was dominant in their win over the Jaguars in London and that should continue in Week 9. The Bears face the Commanders, who have a great offense but a suspect defense. While they did bottle up the Panthers last week, the Bears have a much better attack. Expect Swift to play well for your fantasy football team this week.

Somehow, Tony Pollard is a fantasy football sleeper. The Titans have a miserable offense and there isn't much to be excited about, but Pollard is one of those things. In PPR leagues, he is averaging 14 points per game which ranks 21st among running backs. Yet, he is on the bench in one-third of ESPN leagues. Get Pollard into your lineup against a battered Lions defense.

Bust running backs for Week 8

Rico Dowdle was on the list before the Cowboys' bye but does not get back on it this week. That is because his team has a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas' offense has not proven they can run the ball and that won't be easy to establish against a tough 49ers team. Don't expect Dowdle to recreate his Steelers' performance anytime soon.

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his rough season with a bad Week 7 performance in London. While the Jets also looked tattered on defense, don't expect the Patriots running back to resurge this week. Fantasy football managers are understandably frustrated with Stevenson's performance, but their offensive line has been brutal. The Jets got after Jacob Brissett in Week 3 and should do the same this Sunday.

Austin Ekeler has been big in the passing game for the Commanders but will likely not be important if Jayden Daniels does not play. The rookie quarterback is dealing with a rib injury and is considered week-to-week. Marcus Mariota was solid in relief, but their running game could suffer if the Bears have a week to prepare for him. Because Brian Robinson Jr is the red zone back, don't play Ekeler this week.

*These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard rankings in parentheses)*

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Bucky Irving, TB (v ATL)

23. (23) Najee Harris, PIT (v NYG)

22. (21) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ DEN)

21. (22) D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ WSH)

20. (20) JK Dobbins, LAC (v NO)

19. (19) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (v CHI)

18. (17) James Conner, ARI (@ MIA)

17. (18) Chase Brown, CIN (v PHI)

16. (16) De'Von Achane, MIA (v ARI)

15. (12) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ DET)

14. (14) David Montgomery, DET (v TEN)

13. (15) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v TEN)

12. (13) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ LAR)

11. (11) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v BUF)

10. (10) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ JAX)

9. (9) Joe Mixon, HOU (v IND)

8. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ LAC)

7. (9) Kyren Williams, LAR (v MIN)

6. (5) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ NE)

5. (7) Jordan Mason, SF, (v DAL)

4. (4) James Cook, BUF, (@ SEA)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ TB)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ CIN)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ CLE)