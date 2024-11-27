It's Thanksgiving week which means the fantasy football season is winding down. If you are on the playoff bubble, this week is vital. Every decision could be the difference between making or missing the postseason, including at tight end. Before you lock your lineup in, make sure you check out our Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

After Week 12 saw six teams on bye, there are no teams with Week 13 off. That is huge for fantasy football managers looking for a big win. While the tight end position has been rough in fantasy this season, things are picking up and you have your choice of the crop for this week. The Bills are hoping to get Dalton Kincaid back from injury after their bye and it looks like Jake Ferguson will miss Thursday's game for the Cowboys.

Before you lock in your lineup, you need to make sure you have tight end figured out. Check out our Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 13

Brock Bowers has been one of the best rookies in the league and is the top fantasy football tight end. He had only four catches against the Broncos on Sunday but his low number did not tank his overall numbers. The Chiefs' defense has been poor in the past two games and could be exposed by Bowers. Managers should monitor his quarterback situation, as a bad signal-caller could tank his scoring late in the season.

Trey McBride moves back up to the top two after a dominant game against the Seahawks. He scored 25 points without a touchdown and could be turning a corner headed into the fantasy football playoffs. The Vikings provide a difficult matchup for McBride but he must outshine TJ Hockenson to get the win. He has not scored a touchdown yet this season so maybe Week 13 is the time for that.

While Travis Kelce has struggled in multiple games this season, the Chiefs may need him on Friday. As their offense still shakes the rust off, they have not unlocked Xavier Worthy. While De'Andre Hopkins has been fantastic since his arrival, they need Kelce to get rolling. A matchup against a poor Raiders team is a great place to start for the Hall of Famer.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 13

After two dominant weeks, Jonnu Smith is only claimed in 60% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. It is prove-it time for the Dolphins, who can quiet the talk about their lack of performance in cold weather games. They head to Lambeau Field for a Thanksgiving night game and having a great tight end will help. Smith has been spectacular in consecutive weeks and looks to make it three in a row.

Tucker Kraft scored another touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers. The Packers ran up the score against the 49ers last week and continued to spread the ball around in the process. That is part of the issue with Kraft and all of Green Bay's options, as there are so many of them. Expect Kraft to pick up some big catches and maybe even another touchdown in the cold-weather game on Thursday night.

Cole Kmet had a solid game in the Bears' loss to the Vikings on Sunday. As Caleb Williams grows under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, his weapons are becoming great fantasy football options. That includes Kmet, who will have to be on top of his game for the Bears to beat the Lions. Make Thanksgiving a tight end day with any of these three players in your fantasy lineup.

Bust tight ends for Week 13

Dalton Kincaid has been brutal for fantasy football managers this season and is coming off an injury. Despite his high draft status, Kincaid only has two touchdowns this season and three ten-point performances. Fantasy football managers can find better options than the Bills tight end who never got rolling this season. With the playoffs coming, you cannot afford to have a dud in your tight end spot.

The Texans have been disappointing on offense and Dalton Schultz is part of the reason why. Rookie Cade Stover has been the preferred target at tight end and the player you should target in fantasy football. Schultz has the bigger name because of his time with the Cowboys but has not been great since moving across Texas. Even with the Jaguars coming up, stay away from Kincaid.

The Ravens continue to prioritize Mark Andrews over Isaiah Likely and fantasy football managers should do the same. Andrews had a slow start to the season but has picked it up lately with another touchdown on Monday night. The Ravens have a big game against the Eagles in Week 13 and will need Andrews. Likely has not been a big part of the offense in many weeks, so sit him this week.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

12. (12) Cade Otton, TB (@ CAR)

11. (11) Sam LaPorta, DET (v CHI)

10. (10) Mark Andrews, BAL (v PHI)

9. (9) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ BAL)

8. (7) Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ GB)

7. (8)David Njoku, CLE (@ DEN)

6. (5) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (v ARI)

5. (6) George Kittle, SF (@ BUF)

4. (4) Kyle Pitts, ATL (v LAC)

3. (2) Travis Kelce, KC (v LVR)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (@ MIN)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LVR (@ KC)