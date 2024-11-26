The Las Vegas Raiders have been an absolute mess for the entire 2024 campaign, and things only got worse for them when quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone in their 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 12. As a result, Aidan O'Connell has been thrust back into the spotlight, although it is worth noting he is still recovering from a broken thumb he suffered back in Week 7.

There's been a carousel at quarterback in Las Vegas this season, with Minshew, O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder all finding their way under center. None of these guys have been particularly good, which is why they have just a 2-9 record at this point of the season. However, O'Connell has been making progress in his return from his thumb injury, and assuming all goes well this week during practice, he's expected to draw the start under center in Week 13.

“The Raiders are preparing to start Aidan O’Connell at QB on Friday against the Chiefs, per sources,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported. “On IR since breaking his thumb in Week 7, O’Connell returned to practice Monday and got the first-team reps. As long as the week goes well, it’s AOC time again.”

Aidan O'Connell set to be back under center for Raiders

After Minshew struggled to start the season, the Raiders turned to O'Connell for three starts before he suffered his aforementioned thumb injury. Ever since then, he's been rehabbing the ailment, with his impending return creating an intriguing decision for head coach Antonio Pierce. With Minshew out now, though, the team really has no choice but to turn to O'Connell.

On the year, O'Connell has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards, while also throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions along the way. And assuming he finds his way under center, it's safe to say he will have a tough task on his hands right away, as the Raiders will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday for their Week 13 contest.