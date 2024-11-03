The Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of a win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Dolphins are in danger of falling out of the playoff race just halfway through the 2024-25 season, as a combination of injuries and roster regression have left them 2-5 through seven games.

The Bills have also dominated the Dolphins in recent years, so Miami will be eager to end that streak and get a win against their AFC East rivals. Arguably none of the Dolphins players would love to get a win more than tight end Jonnu Smith, who voiced his displeasure with the Bills over the summer on a podcast, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“This past summer, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith appeared on ‘The Dive Bar Podcast' and called Buffalo ‘the worst place you can be in the world,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday morning. “Smith went on to add: ‘The buffalo wings ain’t even good. They ain’t even good. I’m throwing all types of shots at Buffalo.' Smith gets to play in front of Buffalo’s fans today.”

Smith is in his first season with the Dolphins, but he also spent two seasons with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Entering Sunday, he has caught 25 passes in seven games this season with one touchdown.

Dolphins still have path to playoffs at 2-5

Despite a brutal first half of the season, the Miami Dolphins still have a realistic path to the playoffs this season. The bottom half of the AFC is very weak at the moment, leaving the door open for a lot of teams to make a playoff push late in the season.

With Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup, the Dolphins are one of those teams. Entering Sunday, the Dolphins were just two games behind the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card race. They're probably out of the division race even with a win against the Bills on Sunday, but they can still sneak into the playoffs.

The Dolphins defense has played some good football this season even while the offense has struggled without Tagovailoa in the lineup. Now that they have their quarterback back, the Dolphins can really start to click.

Mike McDaniel and company have a pretty favorable schedule down the stretch as well, which could allow them to get hot in the later months of the season. They still play the Jets twice, the Raiders, the Patriots and the Browns, so there is a path to nine or 10 wins if they can find their best football.

Playing at their best could be a challenge for a Dolphins team that has traditionally faltered at the end of seasons with McDaniel and Tagovailoa driving the ship, but maybe the return of Tagovailoa to the lineup will energize them moving forward.