The fantasy football season is winding down and the tight end landscape continues to be murky. After another confusing week at the position, our rankings are back to help you out. A win could clinch the playoffs for you and tight end could be the position that does it. Check out our Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings before locking your lineup.

There are six teams on bye this week, which makes the fantasy football landscape bleak. The Bills, Bengals, Falcons, Saints, Jets, and Jaguars are all on the shelf which impacts our rankings. The good news is there are very few injuries to worry about in Week 12. George Kittle said that he will return after a one-week absence, so that brings a big name back into play. Everyone else is fully available and should be in fantasy consideration this week.

With all of those things considered, let's take a look at the list. Here are our Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 12

After another monster week, Brock Bowers is back at the top of our tight-end rankings. The rookie has been the lone fantasy football superstar for the Raiders this season and that should continue. While the Broncos have a solid defense, they have not dominated tight ends as much as other positions. While Patrick Surtain shuts down wide receivers and Denvers' defensive line clogs up the run game, Bowers should shine for the Raiders.

George Kittle is back and in the number two spot on our list. When he plays, it changes the entire 49ers offense which showed in their loss to the Seahawks. The Packers have been solid but not great this year and San Francisco desperately needs the win. Kittle should be out there and targeted heavily. After a surprising scratch last week, that should make fantasy football managers very happy.

Travis Kelce drops down to number three on the list this week after a brutal Week 12 performance. If the Chiefs got a classic Kelce game, they may have beaten the Bills. But with only two catches on two targets, it was hard for KC to get the ball moving. The Chiefs need Kelce to shine if they are going to win their third-straight Super Bowl and he must kick it into gear now. A matchup with the Panthers is perfect for the Chiefs and his fantasy football teams.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 12

Jonnu Smith has had a couple of monster games this season. He scored two touchdowns, bringing his season total to three, and had his first 100-yard game against the Raiders. As Tua Tagovailoa continues to shake the rust off with his wide receivers, he will continue to target Smith. Against a poor Patriots defense, you should expect a big fantasy football game from Smith.

The headlines coming out of the Bears' loss to the Packers last week was the heartbreaking end that sealed the game. What got buried was the much-improved offense that Chicago rolled out. Fantasy football managers should buy in on this growth with Cole Kmet at tight end. He has had big games this season unlike the wide receivers and that could come to roost against the Vikings.

The Patriots' offense is also picking up under a rookie quarterback. Drake Maye has been solid and Hunter Henry is one of his best targets. Fantasy football players should pick him up if they have one of the many players unavailable this week. The Patriots have become a slightly better team for fantasy options since going to the rookie.

Bust tight ends for Week 12

Jake Ferguson is one of the many Cowboys players suffering because of Cooper Rush's poor play. The tight end was not great with Dak Prescott under center either, but it's been even worse since his injury. Now, Ferguson has to go up against a rising Commanders' defense which is not a good combination. The fantasy football community should be fading just about everyone on the Cowboys and Ferguson is chief among that.

Thursday night could be the first snow game of the 2024 season between the Steelers and Browns. That should mean big things for tight ends in the short passing game but don't expect that out of Pat Freiermuth. Pittsburgh's tight end only has ten fantasy football points in two games so far this season and that should not change anytime soon.

At the beginning of the season, it looked like Isaiah Likely was going to be the new guy for the Ravens. With Mark Andrews still recovering from injury, he had a few big games early in the season. Since Week 5, he has not had a game with over 9 PPR fantasy football points. The Ravens are targeting Andrews more so you should dump Likely before the playoffs begin.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

12. (12) Cade Otton, TB (@ NYG)

11. (11) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ IND)

10. (10) Zach Ertz, WAS (v DAL)

9. (9) Mark Andrews, BAL (@ LAC)

8. (7) Jonnu Smith, MIA (v NE)

7. (8) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ LAR)

6. (5) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ CHI)

5. (6) David Njoku, CLE (v PIT)

4. (4) Trey McBride, ARI (@ SEA)

3. (2) Travis Kelce, KC (@ CAR)

2. (3) George Kittle, SF (@ GB)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LVR (v DEN)