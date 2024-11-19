Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season is the first of two consecutive weeks where six teams are on bye, making your fantasy football rosters a bit thin. But don’t worry, our Week 12 waiver wire pickups will help fill in those gaps, making sure you don’t fall behind in your hunt for the playoffs.

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears – RB

14.2% Rostered

It isn’t a super deep running back group in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups, which is why Roschon Johnson tops that group and our list. With interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking a liking to running Johnson more, the former Texas Longhorn recorded his biggest snap share of the season, seeing 42 percent of offensive snaps.

Johnson isn’t likely to take away the starting role from D’Andre Swift anytime soon, but the fact that he continues to hold onto the valuable goal-line touches makes him extremely valuable moving forward.

2. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals – RB

17.3% Rostered

The second of three running backs in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is rookie Trey Benson, who has begun to carve out a role for the Arizona Cardinals. Still behind James Conner in the pecking order, Benson has rushed for 99 yards across the past two weeks, including leading the rushing attack with 62 yards in Week 10.

Benson has also seen an uptick in his receiving game usage, hauling in all three targets after only earning two targets in his first eight games. With the Cardinals currently leading the NFC West, look for Benson to factor more into the game plan moving forward, giving him RB3 value for the rest of the season.

3. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns – WR

9.4% Rostered

The wide receiver group for the Cleveland Browns is a three-headed attack, as Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman are the top targets for Jameis Winston. With Jeudy looking more and more like Winston’s favorite target, Moore still has a solid floor when it comes to soaking up targets.

It has been a slow season for Moore so far, but he has turned it up across the past four games, including in his 6/66/1 performance in Week 11. While Moore showing up on the injury report with a shoulder injury on a short week isn’t ideal, Moore can factor into your FLEX spot if he is active.

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – QB

28.3% Rostered

The first of two quarterbacks in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is ol’ reliable Matthew Stafford, who has experienced a resurgence after welcoming both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back after their injuries. A four-touchdown performance from Stafford in Week 11 helped push the Los Angeles Rams to a win over the New England Patriots.

Stafford will likely need to continue his hot streak of play for the rest of the season, as the Rams face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. As long as his two stud receivers stay healthy, Stafford will absolutely factor into the QB1 conversation most weeks.

5. Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings – RB

16.5% Rostered

The final running back in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is Cam Akers, who has taken control of the backup spot to Aaron Jones for the Minnesota Vikings. While Jones still is the starter, his history of not being healthy for a full season means that Akers could absolutely hold an important role down the stretch for this offense.

Akers outperformed Jones in their Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, and while that shouldn’t be expected every week moving forward, Akers has a role that should promise him eight-plus touches in every game. The former Texan and Ram looks to be a member of the RB3 group looking ahead.

6. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – TE

46.2% Rostered

Week 11 was the breakout week for Taysom Hill, who factored into the passing, rushing, and receiving games for the New Orleans Saints. Throwing for 18 yards, rushing for over 130, and hauling in eight receptions helped Hill find the end zone three times in their Week 11 win.

While the Saints head to their bye week in Week 12, Hill comes off the bye week with matchups against the Rams, New York Giants, and the Commanders, all potential spots for him to be a startable option.

7. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – QB

20.4% Rostered

We were able to experience the full potential of Anthony Ricardson again in Week 11, as he accounted for three total touchdowns in a road win over the New York Jets. Rushing for two scores and throwing for 272 yards, Richardson looked poised in the pocket, although he did fumble the ball twice.

With head coach Shane Steichen and the offensive staff committing to Richardson for the rest of the season, your fantasy football roster could use a player of Richardson’s ceiling. But be warned, the highs are very high and the lows can be very low for Richardson, so try and insulate your roster with a consistent veteran (like Stafford) alongside Richardson.

8. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins – TE

31.7% Rostered

Jonnu Smith finds himself firmly on the TE1/2 fringe for the rest of the season, as the Miami Dolphins clearly want to feature the veteran tight end in their passing attack. Accounting for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 11, Smith looks to be a trusted target for Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have a shot still to factor into the playoff chase, but that mostly rests on the left arm of their quarterback. With Jaylen Waddle not having his typical season to date, you can confidently add – and start – Smith moving forward in your fantasy football lineups.

9. Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers – TE

13.9% Rostered

The final tight end in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is Will Dissly, who has ascended into one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets. With the Los Angeles Chargers surprising in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, Dissly has taken on a larger role than expected in the offense.

Dissly has earned at least a 54 percent snap share over the past six games, including four games of at least 68 percent. While still behind Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey, Dissly is safely in the TE2 category.

10. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans – WR

1.6% Rostered

The final player in our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has stepped into the WR2 role for the Tennessee Titans. After trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, Westbrook-Ikhine has stepped into a much larger role in the Titans offense.

Having caught a touchdown in five of his past six games, Westbrook-Ikhine found paydirt in Week 11 after connecting with Will Levis on a 98-yard score. The former Indiana Hoosier can play a role in your FLEX spot discussion moving forward, as he is part of an offense that likely will throw the ball a lot due to playing from behind.